This house is great fit for small family with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath. The property near by school and shopping centers. Rent $1,200.00/mo and one month security deposit ($1,200.00). Call Dung 469-463 -5890
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11912 Androck Dr have any available units?
11912 Androck Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Is 11912 Androck Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11912 Androck Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.