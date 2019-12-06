All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:11 AM

11912 Androck Dr

11912 Androck Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11912 Androck Dr, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This house is great fit for small family with 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath. The property near by school and shopping centers. Rent $1,200.00/mo and one month security deposit ($1,200.00). Call Dung 469-463
-5890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

