11809 Hickory Garden Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:16 PM

11809 Hickory Garden Drive

11809 Hickory Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

11809 Hickory Tree Road, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home with great floor plan! Living room with a warm fireplace. Kitchen with great countertops and white cabinetry. Spacious bedrooms and nice bathrooms. 2 car garage and fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11809 Hickory Garden Drive have any available units?
11809 Hickory Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 11809 Hickory Garden Drive have?
Some of 11809 Hickory Garden Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11809 Hickory Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11809 Hickory Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11809 Hickory Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11809 Hickory Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 11809 Hickory Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11809 Hickory Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 11809 Hickory Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11809 Hickory Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11809 Hickory Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 11809 Hickory Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11809 Hickory Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 11809 Hickory Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11809 Hickory Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11809 Hickory Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11809 Hickory Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11809 Hickory Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

