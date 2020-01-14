All apartments in Balch Springs
11808 Avery Ln
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

11808 Avery Ln

11808 Avery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11808 Avery Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 story home with Loft! - Very nice home with fireplace. This large home features a great bath with garden tub. Loft area upstairs for second living room. Call to view today!

(RLNE5392031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11808 Avery Ln have any available units?
11808 Avery Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Is 11808 Avery Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11808 Avery Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11808 Avery Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11808 Avery Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11808 Avery Ln offer parking?
No, 11808 Avery Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11808 Avery Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11808 Avery Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11808 Avery Ln have a pool?
No, 11808 Avery Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11808 Avery Ln have accessible units?
No, 11808 Avery Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11808 Avery Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11808 Avery Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11808 Avery Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11808 Avery Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

