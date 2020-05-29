All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:25 AM

11806 Amberly Lane

11806 Amberly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11806 Amberly Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Grand Brick Home with Hardwood Flooring
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,182 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and

(RLNE5739130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 Amberly Lane have any available units?
11806 Amberly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 11806 Amberly Lane have?
Some of 11806 Amberly Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11806 Amberly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11806 Amberly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 Amberly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11806 Amberly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 11806 Amberly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11806 Amberly Lane offers parking.
Does 11806 Amberly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11806 Amberly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 Amberly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11806 Amberly Lane has a pool.
Does 11806 Amberly Lane have accessible units?
No, 11806 Amberly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11806 Amberly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11806 Amberly Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11806 Amberly Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11806 Amberly Lane has units with air conditioning.

