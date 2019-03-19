All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 11804 Eloise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
11804 Eloise Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11804 Eloise Drive

11804 Eloise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11804 Eloise Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful house with 3 bedroom 2 bath. Ready for move-in. Decent size yard for all your family gathering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11804 Eloise Drive have any available units?
11804 Eloise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
Is 11804 Eloise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11804 Eloise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11804 Eloise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11804 Eloise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 11804 Eloise Drive offer parking?
No, 11804 Eloise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11804 Eloise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11804 Eloise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11804 Eloise Drive have a pool?
No, 11804 Eloise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11804 Eloise Drive have accessible units?
No, 11804 Eloise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11804 Eloise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11804 Eloise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11804 Eloise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11804 Eloise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District