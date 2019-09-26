834 Chase View Drive, Bacliff, TX 77518 Chase Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home that offers all New flooring throughout. new kitchen countertops recently installed... two sided fireplace... there's an over sized patio to enjoy a large backyard with No back neighbors.... We offer 1 year lease @ $1595 .... or a 2-3 year lease @ $1575
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 834 Chase View Drive have any available units?
834 Chase View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bacliff, TX.
What amenities does 834 Chase View Drive have?
Some of 834 Chase View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Chase View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
834 Chase View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.