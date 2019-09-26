All apartments in Bacliff
Find more places like 834 Chase View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bacliff, TX
/
834 Chase View Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:48 PM

834 Chase View Drive

834 Chase View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

834 Chase View Drive, Bacliff, TX 77518
Chase Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home that offers all New flooring throughout. new kitchen countertops recently installed... two sided fireplace... there's an over sized patio to enjoy a large backyard with No back neighbors.... We offer 1 year lease @ $1595 .... or a 2-3 year lease @ $1575

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Chase View Drive have any available units?
834 Chase View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bacliff, TX.
What amenities does 834 Chase View Drive have?
Some of 834 Chase View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Chase View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
834 Chase View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Chase View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 834 Chase View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bacliff.
Does 834 Chase View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 834 Chase View Drive offers parking.
Does 834 Chase View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Chase View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Chase View Drive have a pool?
No, 834 Chase View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 834 Chase View Drive have accessible units?
No, 834 Chase View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Chase View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Chase View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Chase View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 Chase View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXDickinson, TXSeabrook, TXNassau Bay, TXLa Porte, TXHitchcock, TXFriendswood, TX
Deer Park, TXChannelview, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXBellaire, TXAngleton, TXRichwood, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine