Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:27 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
611 Chase More Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
611 Chase More Court, Bacliff, TX 77518
Chase Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 Chase More Court have any available units?
611 Chase More Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bacliff, TX
.
What amenities does 611 Chase More Court have?
Some of 611 Chase More Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 611 Chase More Court currently offering any rent specials?
611 Chase More Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Chase More Court pet-friendly?
No, 611 Chase More Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bacliff
.
Does 611 Chase More Court offer parking?
Yes, 611 Chase More Court offers parking.
Does 611 Chase More Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Chase More Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Chase More Court have a pool?
No, 611 Chase More Court does not have a pool.
Does 611 Chase More Court have accessible units?
No, 611 Chase More Court does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Chase More Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Chase More Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Chase More Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Chase More Court does not have units with air conditioning.
