Home
/
Bacliff, TX
/
4911 Hannas Reef Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

4911 Hannas Reef Drive

4911 Hannas Reef Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Hannas Reef Drive, Bacliff, TX 77518

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming Renovated 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a gas stove! Fenced backyard with a covered patio much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Hannas Reef Drive have any available units?
4911 Hannas Reef Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bacliff, TX.
What amenities does 4911 Hannas Reef Drive have?
Some of 4911 Hannas Reef Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Hannas Reef Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Hannas Reef Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Hannas Reef Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Hannas Reef Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Hannas Reef Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Hannas Reef Drive offers parking.
Does 4911 Hannas Reef Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Hannas Reef Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Hannas Reef Drive have a pool?
No, 4911 Hannas Reef Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Hannas Reef Drive have accessible units?
No, 4911 Hannas Reef Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Hannas Reef Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Hannas Reef Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4911 Hannas Reef Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4911 Hannas Reef Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

