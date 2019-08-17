4903 Chase Stone Drive, Bacliff, TX 77518 Chase Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located on a quiet street. This home has a large living room, and a great backyard that comes with a storage shed. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are also included. Make your appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
