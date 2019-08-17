All apartments in Bacliff
Bacliff, TX
4903 Chase Stone Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:39 PM

4903 Chase Stone Drive

4903 Chase Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4903 Chase Stone Drive, Bacliff, TX 77518
Chase Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located on a quiet street. This home has a large living room, and a great backyard that comes with a storage shed. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are also included. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 Chase Stone Drive have any available units?
4903 Chase Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bacliff, TX.
What amenities does 4903 Chase Stone Drive have?
Some of 4903 Chase Stone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 Chase Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4903 Chase Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 Chase Stone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4903 Chase Stone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bacliff.
Does 4903 Chase Stone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4903 Chase Stone Drive offers parking.
Does 4903 Chase Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4903 Chase Stone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 Chase Stone Drive have a pool?
No, 4903 Chase Stone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4903 Chase Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4903 Chase Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 Chase Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 Chase Stone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4903 Chase Stone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4903 Chase Stone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

