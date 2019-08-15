All apartments in Bacliff
Find more places like 4819 Chase Court Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bacliff, TX
/
4819 Chase Court Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

4819 Chase Court Drive

4819 Chase Court Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4819 Chase Court Drive, Bacliff, TX 77518
Chase Park

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3f27b60a1 ---- Area Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have any available units?
4819 Chase Court Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bacliff, TX.
Is 4819 Chase Court Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Chase Court Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Chase Court Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bacliff.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive offer parking?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4819 Chase Court Drive has a pool.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have accessible units?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXDickinson, TXSeabrook, TXNassau Bay, TXLa Porte, TXHitchcock, TXFriendswood, TX
Deer Park, TXChannelview, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXBellaire, TXAngleton, TXRichwood, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine