All apartments in Bacliff
Find more places like 4819 Chase Court Drive.
Bacliff, TX
4819 Chase Court Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM
4819 Chase Court Drive
4819 Chase Court Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4819 Chase Court Drive, Bacliff, TX 77518
Chase Park
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Area Pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have any available units?
4819 Chase Court Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bacliff, TX
.
Is 4819 Chase Court Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4819 Chase Court Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 Chase Court Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bacliff
.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive offer parking?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4819 Chase Court Drive has a pool.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have accessible units?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4819 Chase Court Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4819 Chase Court Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
