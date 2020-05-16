All apartments in Bacliff
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

4803 Chase Court Drive

4803 Chase Court Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4803 Chase Court Drive, Bacliff, TX 77518
Chase Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Chase Park location. 3 bed 2.5 baths, recently updated, fresh paint. Ready for you to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 Chase Court Drive have any available units?
4803 Chase Court Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bacliff, TX.
What amenities does 4803 Chase Court Drive have?
Some of 4803 Chase Court Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 Chase Court Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4803 Chase Court Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 Chase Court Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4803 Chase Court Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bacliff.
Does 4803 Chase Court Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4803 Chase Court Drive offers parking.
Does 4803 Chase Court Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 Chase Court Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 Chase Court Drive have a pool?
No, 4803 Chase Court Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4803 Chase Court Drive have accessible units?
No, 4803 Chase Court Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 Chase Court Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4803 Chase Court Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4803 Chase Court Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4803 Chase Court Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

