921 Lakeridge Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:50 PM

921 Lakeridge Drive

921 Lake Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

921 Lake Ridge Dr, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Lakeridge Drive have any available units?
921 Lakeridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 921 Lakeridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Lakeridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Lakeridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921 Lakeridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 921 Lakeridge Drive offer parking?
No, 921 Lakeridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 921 Lakeridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Lakeridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Lakeridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 921 Lakeridge Drive has a pool.
Does 921 Lakeridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Lakeridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Lakeridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Lakeridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Lakeridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Lakeridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
