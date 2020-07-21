All apartments in Azle
804 Lake Crest Parkway
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

804 Lake Crest Parkway

804 Lake Crest Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

804 Lake Crest Parkway, Azle, TX 76020
Lake Crest Park

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Nice clean rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Lake Crest Parkway have any available units?
804 Lake Crest Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 804 Lake Crest Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
804 Lake Crest Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Lake Crest Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 804 Lake Crest Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 804 Lake Crest Parkway offer parking?
No, 804 Lake Crest Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 804 Lake Crest Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Lake Crest Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Lake Crest Parkway have a pool?
No, 804 Lake Crest Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 804 Lake Crest Parkway have accessible units?
No, 804 Lake Crest Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Lake Crest Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Lake Crest Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Lake Crest Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Lake Crest Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
