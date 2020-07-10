All apartments in Azle
725 Oak Park
725 Oak Park

725 Oak Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

725 Oak Park Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Lake Crest Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
725 Oak Park Available 07/15/20 Full Brick home! Privacy fenced back yard!! close to schools and shopping!! - BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME IN AZLE!! ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINT!!
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage
With a privacy fenced back yard
Close to schools and shopping!

(RLNE2620599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Oak Park have any available units?
725 Oak Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 725 Oak Park have?
Some of 725 Oak Park's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Oak Park currently offering any rent specials?
725 Oak Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Oak Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Oak Park is pet friendly.
Does 725 Oak Park offer parking?
Yes, 725 Oak Park offers parking.
Does 725 Oak Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Oak Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Oak Park have a pool?
No, 725 Oak Park does not have a pool.
Does 725 Oak Park have accessible units?
No, 725 Oak Park does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Oak Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Oak Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Oak Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 725 Oak Park has units with air conditioning.

