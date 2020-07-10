Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

725 Oak Park Available 07/15/20 Full Brick home! Privacy fenced back yard!! close to schools and shopping!! - BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME IN AZLE!! ALL NEW FLOORING AND PAINT!!

3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage

With a privacy fenced back yard

Close to schools and shopping!



(RLNE2620599)