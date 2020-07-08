Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 717 Oak Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
717 Oak Park
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
717 Oak Park
717 Oak Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
717 Oak Park Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Lake Crest Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
717 Oak Park Available 06/15/20 Full Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Fenced in back yard - Beautiful Brick 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage.
In Azle with privacy fenced in back yard.
(RLNE2639571)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 717 Oak Park have any available units?
717 Oak Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Azle, TX
.
What amenities does 717 Oak Park have?
Some of 717 Oak Park's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 717 Oak Park currently offering any rent specials?
717 Oak Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Oak Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Oak Park is pet friendly.
Does 717 Oak Park offer parking?
Yes, 717 Oak Park offers parking.
Does 717 Oak Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Oak Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Oak Park have a pool?
No, 717 Oak Park does not have a pool.
Does 717 Oak Park have accessible units?
No, 717 Oak Park does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Oak Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Oak Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Oak Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 717 Oak Park has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Similar Pages
Azle 1 Bedrooms
Azle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with Parking
Azle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Saginaw, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Decatur, TX
Aledo, TX
Celina, TX
Bowie, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas
North Lake College