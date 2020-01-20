All apartments in Azle
716 Oak Park
716 Oak Park

716 Oak Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

716 Oak Park Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Lake Crest Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
716 Oak Park Available 08/15/19 FULL BRICK HOME IN AZLE, 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE! FENCED BACK YARD!! - Pretty full brick 3/2/2, privacy fenced back yard.
split floor plan
pretty area!!

(RLNE4162461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Oak Park have any available units?
716 Oak Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 716 Oak Park have?
Some of 716 Oak Park's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Oak Park currently offering any rent specials?
716 Oak Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Oak Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Oak Park is pet friendly.
Does 716 Oak Park offer parking?
Yes, 716 Oak Park offers parking.
Does 716 Oak Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Oak Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Oak Park have a pool?
No, 716 Oak Park does not have a pool.
Does 716 Oak Park have accessible units?
No, 716 Oak Park does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Oak Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Oak Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Oak Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Oak Park does not have units with air conditioning.
