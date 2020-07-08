Gorgeous 4 bedrooms plus office, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage brick home in a great area. Nice sized back yard with covered patio. Granite counter tops and island in the kitchen. Lots of storage, great floor plan. Sprinkler system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 653 Cameron Way have any available units?
653 Cameron Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 653 Cameron Way currently offering any rent specials?
653 Cameron Way is not currently offering any rent specials.