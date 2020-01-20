Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 625 W Columbia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
625 W Columbia Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
625 W Columbia Drive
625 West Columbia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
625 West Columbia Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Castle Hill Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute house on the hill. Great location and redone top to bottom. Pets and fence are negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 625 W Columbia Drive have any available units?
625 W Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Azle, TX
.
What amenities does 625 W Columbia Drive have?
Some of 625 W Columbia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 625 W Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 W Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 W Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 W Columbia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive offer parking?
No, 625 W Columbia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 W Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive have a pool?
No, 625 W Columbia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 W Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 W Columbia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 W Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Similar Pages
Azle 1 Bedrooms
Azle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with Parking
Azle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Saginaw, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Decatur, TX
Aledo, TX
Celina, TX
Bowie, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas
North Lake College