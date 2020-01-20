All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 625 W Columbia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
625 W Columbia Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

625 W Columbia Drive

625 West Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

625 West Columbia Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Castle Hill Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute house on the hill. Great location and redone top to bottom. Pets and fence are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 W Columbia Drive have any available units?
625 W Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 625 W Columbia Drive have?
Some of 625 W Columbia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 W Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 W Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 W Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 W Columbia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive offer parking?
No, 625 W Columbia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 W Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive have a pool?
No, 625 W Columbia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 W Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 W Columbia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 W Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 W Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with ParkingAzle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College