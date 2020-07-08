All apartments in Azle
621 Alameda Road
Last updated August 18 2019 at 2:49 AM

621 Alameda Road

621 Alameda Road · No Longer Available
Location

621 Alameda Road, Azle, TX 76020
Castle Hill Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FUNCTIONAL TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH ON LARGE LOT. PETS ALLOWED. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN CASTLE HILL ESTATES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Alameda Road have any available units?
621 Alameda Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 621 Alameda Road currently offering any rent specials?
621 Alameda Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Alameda Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Alameda Road is pet friendly.
Does 621 Alameda Road offer parking?
No, 621 Alameda Road does not offer parking.
Does 621 Alameda Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Alameda Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Alameda Road have a pool?
No, 621 Alameda Road does not have a pool.
Does 621 Alameda Road have accessible units?
No, 621 Alameda Road does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Alameda Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Alameda Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Alameda Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Alameda Road does not have units with air conditioning.

