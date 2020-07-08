All apartments in Azle
424 Lochridge Drive
424 Lochridge Drive

424 Lochridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

424 Lochridge Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Lake Crest Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom , 2 bath half-duplex set on a serene street with garage. Home has been remodeled with new countertops, new carpet, and fresh paint. It's available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Lochridge Drive have any available units?
424 Lochridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 424 Lochridge Drive have?
Some of 424 Lochridge Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Lochridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
424 Lochridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Lochridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 424 Lochridge Drive offers parking.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive have a pool?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

