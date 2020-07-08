Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 424 Lochridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
424 Lochridge Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
424 Lochridge Drive
424 Lochridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
424 Lochridge Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Lake Crest Park
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom , 2 bath half-duplex set on a serene street with garage. Home has been remodeled with new countertops, new carpet, and fresh paint. It's available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 424 Lochridge Drive have any available units?
424 Lochridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Azle, TX
.
What amenities does 424 Lochridge Drive have?
Some of 424 Lochridge Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 424 Lochridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
424 Lochridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Lochridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Azle
.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 424 Lochridge Drive offers parking.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive have a pool?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Lochridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Lochridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Similar Pages
Azle 1 Bedrooms
Azle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with Parking
Azle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Saginaw, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Decatur, TX
Aledo, TX
Celina, TX
Bowie, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas
North Lake College