400 Greenleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Azle dream home! A spacious and open living room greets you upon entry with extended tall ceilings and a gorgeous fireplace! The kitchen creates an easy space for cooking with wrap around granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Don't miss out on this home!