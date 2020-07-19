All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 400 Greenleaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
400 Greenleaf Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 Greenleaf Drive

400 Greenleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

400 Greenleaf Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Lake Crest Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Azle dream home!  A spacious and open living room greets you upon entry with extended tall ceilings and a gorgeous fireplace!  The kitchen creates an easy space for cooking with wrap around granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances!  Don't miss out on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Greenleaf Drive have any available units?
400 Greenleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 400 Greenleaf Drive have?
Some of 400 Greenleaf Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Greenleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
400 Greenleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Greenleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 400 Greenleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 400 Greenleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 400 Greenleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 400 Greenleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Greenleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Greenleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 400 Greenleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 400 Greenleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 400 Greenleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Greenleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Greenleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Greenleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Greenleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with PoolsAzle Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Azle Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXBedford, TX
Euless, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Everman, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXJustin, TXAledo, TXBridgeport, TXBowie, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College