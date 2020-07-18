All apartments in Azle
Find more places like
332 Glenhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
332 Glenhaven Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:50 PM

332 Glenhaven Drive

332 Glen Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

332 Glen Haven Drive, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 332 Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
332 Glenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 332 Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
332 Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 332 Glenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 332 Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 332 Glenhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 332 Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Glenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 332 Glenhaven Drive has a pool.
Does 332 Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 332 Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Glenhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Glenhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Glenhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 BedroomsAzle Apartments with PoolsAzle Apartments with Washer-DryersAzle Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXEverman, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXJustin, TXAledo, TXBridgeport, TXBowie, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of DallasNorth Lake College