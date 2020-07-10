All apartments in Azle
224 Stewart Bend Court

224 Stewart Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

224 Stewart Bnd, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 3/2/1 is a 2017 construction with upgraded finishes to include granite countertops in kitchen and both baths, wood like plank floors in living areas, upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms, upgraded plumbing and light fixtures throughout.
The only shared wall of this duplex is the garage wall so you can enjoy quiet, single family style living with no noise carry through from your neighbors. Fenced backyard.

One dog under 30 lbs will be considered on a case by case basis with pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.

Front yard landscaping is included in the rent. Tenant to care for yard behind the fence.
Move in date: 10/1/18
Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Stewart Bend Court have any available units?
224 Stewart Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 224 Stewart Bend Court have?
Some of 224 Stewart Bend Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Stewart Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
224 Stewart Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Stewart Bend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Stewart Bend Court is pet friendly.
Does 224 Stewart Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 224 Stewart Bend Court offers parking.
Does 224 Stewart Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Stewart Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Stewart Bend Court have a pool?
No, 224 Stewart Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 224 Stewart Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 224 Stewart Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Stewart Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Stewart Bend Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with air conditioning.

