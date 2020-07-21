All apartments in Azle
222 School St
222 School St

222 School Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 School Street, Azle, TX 76020
Old Cobweb Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 Car Garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, bathrooms, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy-efficient dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 School St have any available units?
222 School St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 222 School St have?
Some of 222 School St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 School St currently offering any rent specials?
222 School St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 School St pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 School St is pet friendly.
Does 222 School St offer parking?
Yes, 222 School St offers parking.
Does 222 School St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 School St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 School St have a pool?
No, 222 School St does not have a pool.
Does 222 School St have accessible units?
No, 222 School St does not have accessible units.
Does 222 School St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 School St has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 School St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 School St has units with air conditioning.
