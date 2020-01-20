All apartments in Azle
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:13 AM

165 Avondale Avenue

165 Avondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

165 Avondale Avenue, Azle, TX 76020
Castle Hill Estates

Amenities

parking
fireplace
extra storage
range
oven
Cute two bedroom one bath home with outside storage building. Kitchen has ample cabinets. Nice wood burning stove in living room. Open lot with many mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Avondale Avenue have any available units?
165 Avondale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 165 Avondale Avenue have?
Some of 165 Avondale Avenue's amenities include parking, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Avondale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
165 Avondale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Avondale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 165 Avondale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue have a pool?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
