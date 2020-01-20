Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 165 Avondale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
165 Avondale Avenue
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
165 Avondale Avenue
165 Avondale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
165 Avondale Avenue, Azle, TX 76020
Castle Hill Estates
Amenities
parking
fireplace
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Cute two bedroom one bath home with outside storage building. Kitchen has ample cabinets. Nice wood burning stove in living room. Open lot with many mature trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 165 Avondale Avenue have any available units?
165 Avondale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Azle, TX
.
What amenities does 165 Avondale Avenue have?
Some of 165 Avondale Avenue's amenities include parking, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 165 Avondale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
165 Avondale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Avondale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Azle
.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 165 Avondale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue have a pool?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Avondale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Avondale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Similar Pages
Azle 1 Bedrooms
Azle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with Parking
Azle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Saginaw, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Decatur, TX
Aledo, TX
Celina, TX
Bowie, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas
North Lake College