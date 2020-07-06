Rent Calculator
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
148 Richard Lane
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:21 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
148 Richard Lane
148 Richard Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
148 Richard Lane, Azle, TX 76020
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home on huge lot with mature trees. Open concept with one bath but accessible through master and hallway.
Close to schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 Richard Lane have any available units?
148 Richard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Azle, TX
.
Is 148 Richard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
148 Richard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Richard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 148 Richard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
pet friendly listings in Azle
.
Does 148 Richard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 148 Richard Lane offers parking.
Does 148 Richard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Richard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Richard Lane have a pool?
No, 148 Richard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 148 Richard Lane have accessible units?
No, 148 Richard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Richard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Richard Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Richard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Richard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
