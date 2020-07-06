All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 148 Richard Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
148 Richard Lane
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:21 PM

148 Richard Lane

148 Richard Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

148 Richard Lane, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home on huge lot with mature trees. Open concept with one bath but accessible through master and hallway.
Close to schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Richard Lane have any available units?
148 Richard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
Is 148 Richard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
148 Richard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Richard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 148 Richard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 148 Richard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 148 Richard Lane offers parking.
Does 148 Richard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Richard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Richard Lane have a pool?
No, 148 Richard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 148 Richard Lane have accessible units?
No, 148 Richard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Richard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Richard Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Richard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Richard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with ParkingAzle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College