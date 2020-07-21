1357 Briarwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Country feeling and close to the lake and Marina. Lake life at your fingertips. Pristine 4 Bedroom plus Study home on Corner Lot in the beautiful Ashford Park. Spacious Living Room opens to Dining and kitchen. Light and airy kitchen has granite counter tops, ss appliances, walk-in pantry, coffee and breakfast bar. Split Bedroom flooplan. Master retreat with dual sink vanities and walk-in Closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Plenty of storage. Covered back Patio great for summer nights. Lawn care and pest control INCLUDED. Minutes away from Eagle Mountain Lake & Lake Worth for Boating, Kayaking or Fishing. Convenient to Azle Shops, Restaurants & short drive to Lockheed and the base.