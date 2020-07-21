All apartments in Azle
1357 Briarwood Drive

1357 Briarwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1357 Briarwood Dr, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Country feeling and close to the lake and Marina. Lake life at your fingertips. Pristine 4 Bedroom plus Study home on Corner Lot in the beautiful Ashford Park. Spacious Living Room opens to Dining and kitchen. Light and airy kitchen has granite counter tops, ss appliances, walk-in pantry, coffee and breakfast bar. Split Bedroom flooplan. Master retreat with dual sink vanities and walk-in Closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Plenty of storage. Covered back Patio great for summer nights. Lawn care and pest control INCLUDED. Minutes away from Eagle Mountain Lake & Lake Worth for Boating, Kayaking or Fishing. Convenient to Azle Shops, Restaurants & short drive to Lockheed and the base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
1357 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 1357 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 1357 Briarwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1357 Briarwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 1357 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1357 Briarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1357 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1357 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1357 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 Briarwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1357 Briarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
