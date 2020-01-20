All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 132 Parkwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
132 Parkwood Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 3:45 PM

132 Parkwood Court

132 Parkwood Court · (469) 713-5539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

132 Parkwood Court, Azle, TX 76020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Parkwood Court have any available units?
132 Parkwood Court has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 132 Parkwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
132 Parkwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Parkwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Parkwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 132 Parkwood Court offer parking?
No, 132 Parkwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 132 Parkwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Parkwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Parkwood Court have a pool?
No, 132 Parkwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 132 Parkwood Court have accessible units?
No, 132 Parkwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Parkwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Parkwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Parkwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Parkwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 132 Parkwood Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with ParkingAzle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity