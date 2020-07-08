124 Bridlewood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, well cared for home in Golden Pond Estates. NO CARPET! Wood-look luxury vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Freshly painted. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Backyard is large enough to enjoy but not too large to manage. Renter's insurance required. Admin fee $150 due at lease signing, includes 3rd-party pictorial move in report. Tenant must verify all school zone and square footage information. All adults 18+ years must apply. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent.