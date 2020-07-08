All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 124 Bridlewood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
124 Bridlewood Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

124 Bridlewood Street

124 Bridlewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

124 Bridlewood Street, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, well cared for home in Golden Pond Estates. NO CARPET! Wood-look luxury vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Freshly painted. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Backyard is large enough to enjoy but not too large to manage. Renter's insurance required. Admin fee $150 due at lease signing, includes 3rd-party pictorial move in report. Tenant must verify all school zone and square footage information. All adults 18+ years must apply. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Bridlewood Street have any available units?
124 Bridlewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 124 Bridlewood Street have?
Some of 124 Bridlewood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Bridlewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 Bridlewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Bridlewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 Bridlewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 124 Bridlewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 124 Bridlewood Street offers parking.
Does 124 Bridlewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Bridlewood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Bridlewood Street have a pool?
No, 124 Bridlewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 Bridlewood Street have accessible units?
No, 124 Bridlewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Bridlewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Bridlewood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Bridlewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Bridlewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with ParkingAzle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College