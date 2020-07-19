All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 104 Stewart Bend Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
104 Stewart Bend Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 Stewart Bend Court

104 Stewart Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

104 Stewart Bnd, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2/2/1 duplex has been updated with a two tone paint, upgraded carpeting in both bedrooms, wood flooring in the living room, and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Small fenced backyard with landscaping included in the rent. Attached 1 car garage. Unique duplex floor plan in that the only shared wall is the garage wall so noise from neighbors is minimized. Fridge included! Full size washer and dryer connections.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Stewart Bend Court have any available units?
104 Stewart Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 104 Stewart Bend Court have?
Some of 104 Stewart Bend Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Stewart Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 Stewart Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Stewart Bend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Stewart Bend Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 Stewart Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 104 Stewart Bend Court offers parking.
Does 104 Stewart Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Stewart Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Stewart Bend Court have a pool?
No, 104 Stewart Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 104 Stewart Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 104 Stewart Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Stewart Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Stewart Bend Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with PoolsAzle Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Azle Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXBedford, TX
Euless, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Everman, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXJustin, TXAledo, TXBridgeport, TXBowie, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College