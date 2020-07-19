104 Stewart Bend Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 2/2/1 duplex has been updated with a two tone paint, upgraded carpeting in both bedrooms, wood flooring in the living room, and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Small fenced backyard with landscaping included in the rent. Attached 1 car garage. Unique duplex floor plan in that the only shared wall is the garage wall so noise from neighbors is minimized. Fridge included! Full size washer and dryer connections.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.