Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access media room yoga hot tub online portal

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Now Leasing! Whitley is Downtown Austin's finest luxury apartment community. Whitley dedicates eleven of its sixteen floors to apartment residents offering studio, one and two bedroom designs, each bearing a fit and finish without compromise. The sixth floor is all about you. A serene waterfall surrounds you and your guests on the urban sundeck overlooking the stunning Austin skyline. Take a dip in the pool, lounge fireside, host a dinner or party around the kitchen, or clear your mind on the fitness center terrace. Whitley proudly stands atop an urban market and delicious dining in the heart of Downtown, Austin. Whitley achieved Silver LEED® Certification; your new apartment home not only brings harmony to your ecological conscience but is designed meticulously with all of the details you will be proud to call home. At Whitley, ...