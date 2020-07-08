Westerly 360.

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: None
fee: $400 for the first pet, and $300 for the second pet.
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
Parking Details: Covered garage parking underneath each of our apartment buildings. Each resident over the age of 18 receives a key FOB that allows entry to our gated parking garage.
Storage Details: We have storage ranging from 25 square foot up to 70 square foot that rents for $1.25 per square foot monthly.