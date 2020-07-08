All apartments in Austin
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Westerly 360

Open Now until 6pm
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln · (512) 648-8058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX 78746

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-2514 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 2-2512 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 1-1328 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-2638 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 2-2508 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westerly 360.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
google fiber
green community
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
URBAN-STYLE LIVING IN WESTLAKE HILLS. Westerly offers a new way to experience the luxury of urban living. Surrounded by the beauty and distinction of Westlake Hills, Westerlys one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom homes deliver the amenities and refined architecture of Austins most prestigious high-rise projects, in a setting that provides a break from the clamor of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: None
fee: $400 for the first pet, and $300 for the second pet.
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
Parking Details: Covered garage parking underneath each of our apartment buildings. Each resident over the age of 18 receives a key FOB that allows entry to our gated parking garage.
Storage Details: We have storage ranging from 25 square foot up to 70 square foot that rents for $1.25 per square foot monthly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Westerly 360 have any available units?
Westerly 360 has 25 units available starting at $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Westerly 360 have?
Some of Westerly 360's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and nest technology. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westerly 360 currently offering any rent specials?
Westerly 360 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westerly 360 pet-friendly?
Yes, Westerly 360 is pet friendly.
Does Westerly 360 offer parking?
Yes, Westerly 360 offers parking.
Does Westerly 360 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westerly 360 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westerly 360 have a pool?
Yes, Westerly 360 has a pool.
Does Westerly 360 have accessible units?
Yes, Westerly 360 has accessible units.
Does Westerly 360 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westerly 360 has units with dishwashers.

