Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wells Junction.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
key fob access
new construction
online portal
Life in Austin just got better! Topping off one of America's best places to live - Wells Junction Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations. Our apartment homes offer the perfect mix of character with a modern vibe influenced by the heritage and craft of Texas.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: 1-1 $150.00; 2-2 $300.00; 3-2 $400.00
Move-in Fees: $75.00 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25.00 Pest Control $3.00
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: We are breed restricted. Weight max is 55 lbs for one pet or for two pets combined
Parking Details: Parking is open. We also have carports and garages available for rent. Other. Open Parking, Covered parking and Garages. Covered Parking $50, Garage $125.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Wells Junction have any available units?
Wells Junction has 3 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Wells Junction have?
Some of Wells Junction's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wells Junction currently offering any rent specials?
Wells Junction is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wells Junction pet-friendly?
Yes, Wells Junction is pet friendly.
Does Wells Junction offer parking?
Yes, Wells Junction offers parking.
Does Wells Junction have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wells Junction offers units with in unit laundry.