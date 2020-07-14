All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Volume 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Volume 6
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Volume 6

2704 French Pl · (512) 548-8943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Cherrywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2704 French Pl, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L · Avail. Sep 24

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit N · Avail. Sep 19

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit Q · Avail. Aug 20

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Volume 6.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
Volume is a portfolio of 6 properties that each have their own unique floor plans, yet offer the same funky fresh lifestyle. When you live here, you will be within walking distance to the best tacos in Central East Austin and several other local restaurants and boutiques. If walking or biking isn’t your style, we have several bus routes in front of the property to transport you to various educational campuses or downtown to see a show. You don’t need to leave the property to have a good time though. You will have access to our community courtyard, dog park, and hammock lounge. Volume isn’t just apartment homes, it’s a way of life. What Volume are you living at?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Volume 6 have any available units?
Volume 6 has 3 units available starting at $1,229 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Volume 6 have?
Some of Volume 6's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Volume 6 currently offering any rent specials?
Volume 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Volume 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, Volume 6 is pet friendly.
Does Volume 6 offer parking?
Yes, Volume 6 offers parking.
Does Volume 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Volume 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Volume 6 have a pool?
No, Volume 6 does not have a pool.
Does Volume 6 have accessible units?
No, Volume 6 does not have accessible units.
Does Volume 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, Volume 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Volume 6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way
Austin, TX 78748
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
The Weaver
1401 Art Dilly Drive
Austin, TX 78702
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity