2500 E 22nd St, Austin, TX 78722 Upper Boggy Creek
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 100 · Avail. Sep 3
$999
Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 104 · Avail. now
$959
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 537 sqft
Unit 204 · Avail. Jul 31
$959
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 537 sqft
Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 10
$969
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Volume 5.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
car wash area
Welcome Home to Volume 5 (formerly House 2500). Welcome home to a small private community, Volume 5 features units with large windows and convenient access to downtown, Clementine's, El Chilito, Vortex Theater, UT, Mueller Redevelopment and Shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)