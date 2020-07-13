All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:21 AM

Volume 5

2500 E 22nd St · (512) 710-0605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 E 22nd St, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 100 · Avail. Sep 3

$999

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Jul 31

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 10

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Volume 5.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
car wash area
Welcome Home to Volume 5 (formerly House 2500). Welcome home to a small private community, Volume 5 features units with large windows and convenient access to downtown, Clementine's, El Chilito, Vortex Theater, UT, Mueller Redevelopment and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Volume 5 have any available units?
Volume 5 has 4 units available starting at $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Volume 5 have?
Some of Volume 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Volume 5 currently offering any rent specials?
Volume 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Volume 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, Volume 5 is pet friendly.
Does Volume 5 offer parking?
Yes, Volume 5 offers parking.
Does Volume 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Volume 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Volume 5 have a pool?
No, Volume 5 does not have a pool.
Does Volume 5 have accessible units?
No, Volume 5 does not have accessible units.
Does Volume 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Volume 5 has units with dishwashers.
