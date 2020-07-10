Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Volume 3.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
car charging
courtyard
dog park
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
package receiving
cats allowed
car wash area
Welcome Home to Volume 3 (formerly Shady Oaks). Located in the heart of the Manor Road District, this updated community features 60 spacious studio apartments. Less than a mile for the UT campus and blocks to downtown, Volume 3 offers convenience and style at a budget friendly price.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)