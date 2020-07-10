All apartments in Austin
Volume 3.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Volume 3

2700 Manor Rd · (512) 384-1573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 27

$849

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 394 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 21

$849

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 394 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 394 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Volume 3.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
car charging
courtyard
dog park
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
car wash area
Welcome Home to Volume 3 (formerly Shady Oaks). Located in the heart of the Manor Road District, this updated community features 60 spacious studio apartments. Less than a mile for the UT campus and blocks to downtown, Volume 3 offers convenience and style at a budget friendly price.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Volume 3 have any available units?
Volume 3 has 6 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Volume 3 have?
Some of Volume 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Volume 3 currently offering any rent specials?
Volume 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Volume 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, Volume 3 is pet friendly.
Does Volume 3 offer parking?
Yes, Volume 3 offers parking.
Does Volume 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Volume 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Volume 3 have a pool?
No, Volume 3 does not have a pool.
Does Volume 3 have accessible units?
No, Volume 3 does not have accessible units.
Does Volume 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Volume 3 has units with dishwashers.

