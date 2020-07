Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport e-payments guest parking

Surrounded by lush oak trees, Village Oaks apartment homes feature stunning canyon vistas and classic Texas ambiance. Not only is Village Oaks within walking distance of The Arboretum, but just around the corner residents will find a premier grocery-anchored retail center in the Northwest Hills, with popular local restaurants and an adjacent Regal Cinema Art House theater. Village Oaks is located near Interstates 35 and 183. Village Oaks features six different apartment floorplans with one or two bedrooms and one or two bathrooms. Apartment homes feature an all electric, fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, a breakfast bar, and vaulted ceilings*. Select apartment homes feature spectacular canyon and/or wooded views. Relax the day away at our refreshing bi-level pool. Work off daily stress in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Come home to tranquil scenery and outstanding service, Northland's property management staff has a reputation for providing unparalleled attentiveness and quality accommodations for its residents. * in select apartment homes.