Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed

Community members at the Vue enjoy a host of amenities including a swimming pool, business center, fitness center, play area and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature faux wood floors, oversized closets, spacious kitchens with electric appliances, and patios or balconies. Vue is conveniently located off 183, close to shopping, dining, public transportation, and more. Experience the best in apartment living — live life at the Vue Apartments!