Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

The Sidney

4605 Avenue A · (512) 357-7341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4605 Avenue A, Austin, TX 78751
Triangle State

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,153

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sidney.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to The Sidney, located in the beautiful Hyde Park neighborhood. Walk to The Triangle, which features restaurants, shopping and a weekly Farmer’s Market, or to North Loop favorites like Epoch Coffee or the Peddler Bike Shop. These spacious Austin, Texas apartments are located minutes from the University of Texas and Heart Hospital with easy access to the UT Shuttle and the Downtown Austin bus line. Enjoy time with friends in our private courtyard or relax in our sparkling pool. Come see all the great features The Sidney has waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 65 lbs each.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sidney have any available units?
The Sidney has a unit available for $1,153 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Sidney have?
Some of The Sidney's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sidney currently offering any rent specials?
The Sidney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sidney pet-friendly?
Yes, The Sidney is pet friendly.
Does The Sidney offer parking?
Yes, The Sidney offers parking.
Does The Sidney have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Sidney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sidney have a pool?
Yes, The Sidney has a pool.
Does The Sidney have accessible units?
No, The Sidney does not have accessible units.
Does The Sidney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Sidney has units with dishwashers.
