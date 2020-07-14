Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

Welcome to The Sidney, located in the beautiful Hyde Park neighborhood. Walk to The Triangle, which features restaurants, shopping and a weekly Farmer’s Market, or to North Loop favorites like Epoch Coffee or the Peddler Bike Shop. These spacious Austin, Texas apartments are located minutes from the University of Texas and Heart Hospital with easy access to the UT Shuttle and the Downtown Austin bus line. Enjoy time with friends in our private courtyard or relax in our sparkling pool. Come see all the great features The Sidney has waiting for you!