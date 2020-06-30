Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard gym parking 24hr laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

The Retreat is a quaint, boutique-like community. Perfectly nestled on the edge of Hyde Park, residents are just minutes from downtown and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, fitness and entertainment options. Located at 4400 Avenue A, major bus lines for commuters and the UT Campus Shuttle are right outside your doorstep.Our pet-friendly community features a beautiful courtyard with a grill and outdoor covered patio seating area. A Zen-like courtyard with beautiful landscaping welcomes you home each day. Life is easy with on-site parking, recycling, and 24-hour laundry care center.The Retreats updated apartment homes range from cozy studios to spacious one bedrooms. Designer touches include faux-wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans, gourmet kitchens with gas cooking, full appliance package and upgraded fixtures. Youll have plenty of room for your clothes in the large, walk-in closet.The Retreat is professionally managed, and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing excellent resident service to make your life easy and carefree. Whether you are a student or a professional, its the perfect place to call home. Book a tour today!