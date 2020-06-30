All apartments in Austin
The Retreat
The Retreat

4400 Avenue A · (512) 309-7478
Location

4400 Avenue A, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
The Retreat is a quaint, boutique-like community. Perfectly nestled on the edge of Hyde Park, residents are just minutes from downtown and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, fitness and entertainment options. Located at 4400 Avenue A, major bus lines for commuters and the UT Campus Shuttle are right outside your doorstep.Our pet-friendly community features a beautiful courtyard with a grill and outdoor covered patio seating area. A Zen-like courtyard with beautiful landscaping welcomes you home each day. Life is easy with on-site parking, recycling, and 24-hour laundry care center.The Retreats updated apartment homes range from cozy studios to spacious one bedrooms. Designer touches include faux-wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans, gourmet kitchens with gas cooking, full appliance package and upgraded fixtures. Youll have plenty of room for your clothes in the large, walk-in closet.The Retreat is professionally managed, and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing excellent resident service to make your life easy and carefree. Whether you are a student or a professional, its the perfect place to call home. Book a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Studio $400, 1 bdrm $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required or included in rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: On a case by case basis
Parking Details: Permit Parking - one permit per lease holder.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Retreat have any available units?
The Retreat has 2 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat have?
Some of The Retreat's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat offers parking.
Does The Retreat have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Retreat does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat have a pool?
No, The Retreat does not have a pool.
Does The Retreat have accessible units?
No, The Retreat does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat has units with dishwashers.

