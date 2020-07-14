Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga cats allowed accessible bike storage bocce court carport cc payments coffee bar community garden dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room golf room green community internet access key fob access new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Nestled in the heart of Austin’s beautiful Hill Country, The Park at Estancia is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything the vibrant city of Austin has to offer. Located off I-35, just 12 miles south of downtown Austin, Park at Estancia offers residents an easy commute to and around the City of Austin. There are countless amazing casual and fine dining restaurants nearby to satisfy even the most discerning foodie! Grab a quick dinner with the family on South Congress, or enjoy an elegant dining experience or romantic date night at one of the exquisite fine dining restaurants around the city. Catch a concert or live music on 6th street. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are a multitude of hiking and biking trails nearby at Mckinney Falls State Park, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, Slaughter Creek and Goat Cave Nature Preserve as well as the Onion Creek Greenbelt and Barton Creek Greenbelt. Take out a canoe or kayak on Lady Bird Lake. You’ll never run out of places to shop or things to do when you make your home at Park at Estancia. For those who travel frequently for business or pleasure, Austin-Bergstrom international airport is less than 30 minutes away. Our younger residents are zoned to Menchaca Elementary School, Paredes Middle School and Akins High School – one of the newest high schools in the Austin Independent School District. Be one of the first people to lease an apartment at this exciting new apartment community! Contact us today!