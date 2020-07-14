All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
The Park at Estancia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
The Park at Estancia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Park at Estancia

820 Camino Vaquero Parkway · (833) 470-9683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month free on 13-17 mont lease and 6 weeks free on 18-24 month lease!
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

820 Camino Vaquero Parkway, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-4206 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Unit 4-4303 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 1-1201 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-9300 · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Unit 2-2213 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 5-5100 · Avail. Oct 12

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3201 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at Estancia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
bike storage
bocce court
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
green community
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Nestled in the heart of Austin’s beautiful Hill Country, The Park at Estancia is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything the vibrant city of Austin has to offer. Located off I-35, just 12 miles south of downtown Austin, Park at Estancia offers residents an easy commute to and around the City of Austin. There are countless amazing casual and fine dining restaurants nearby to satisfy even the most discerning foodie! Grab a quick dinner with the family on South Congress, or enjoy an elegant dining experience or romantic date night at one of the exquisite fine dining restaurants around the city. Catch a concert or live music on 6th street. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are a multitude of hiking and biking trails nearby at Mckinney Falls State Park, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, Slaughter Creek and Goat Cave Nature Preserve as well as the Onion Creek Greenbelt and Barton Creek Greenbelt. Take out a canoe or kayak on Lady Bird Lake. You’ll never run out of places to shop or things to do when you make your home at Park at Estancia. For those who travel frequently for business or pleasure, Austin-Bergstrom international airport is less than 30 minutes away. Our younger residents are zoned to Menchaca Elementary School, Paredes Middle School and Akins High School – one of the newest high schools in the Austin Independent School District. Be one of the first people to lease an apartment at this exciting new apartment community! Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: $35, Private Garage: $125. Garage lot.
Storage Details: storage unit $20-$70 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Park at Estancia have any available units?
The Park at Estancia has 15 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park at Estancia have?
Some of The Park at Estancia's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Estancia currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Estancia is offering the following rent specials: 1 month free on 13-17 mont lease and 6 weeks free on 18-24 month lease!
Is The Park at Estancia pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at Estancia is pet friendly.
Does The Park at Estancia offer parking?
Yes, The Park at Estancia offers parking.
Does The Park at Estancia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park at Estancia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Estancia have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Estancia has a pool.
Does The Park at Estancia have accessible units?
Yes, The Park at Estancia has accessible units.
Does The Park at Estancia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at Estancia has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78746
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Marks & The Embers
3107 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz
Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin