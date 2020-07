Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool bike storage garage internet access on-site laundry 24hr maintenance online portal

The Oaks Apartments are located at 2901 and 2904 Swisher St. Austin, TX 78705. These apartment communities offer a variety of floor plans, with each bedroom large enough to share! The Oaks is located just north of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and in walking distance to The University of Texas.



The Oaks offers hardwood floors, covered parking, and optional washer/dryer combos in your home. These North Campus Apartments offer units for pre-lease so contact us to learn more about why The Oaks is the perfect place for your new home! Call to schedule your tour today!