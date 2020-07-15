The Josephine.

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Experience the finest apartments in Austin, Texas at Wilshire West Apartment Homes. Conveniently located in the heart of Austin, the Wilshire West Apartment Homes provides close walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Our apartment community offers a variety of distinctive one and two bedroom apartment homes. Residents will enjoy unparalleled amenities: take a dip in our relaxing free-form pool, cook a grand feast in our grilling area, or enjoy lush landscaped surroundings with your furry friend in our pet-friendly community. Call and book an appointment with one of our leasing agents today. If you are looking for the ultimate in luxury and maintenance-free apartment living in Austin, Texas, come home to Wilshire West Apartment Homes!