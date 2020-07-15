All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
The Josephine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
The Josephine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Josephine

4411 Airport Blvd · (512) 817-1560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Upper Boggy Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4411 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 139 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Josephine.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Experience the finest apartments in Austin, Texas at Wilshire West Apartment Homes. Conveniently located in the heart of Austin, the Wilshire West Apartment Homes provides close walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Our apartment community offers a variety of distinctive one and two bedroom apartment homes. Residents will enjoy unparalleled amenities: take a dip in our relaxing free-form pool, cook a grand feast in our grilling area, or enjoy lush landscaped surroundings with your furry friend in our pet-friendly community. Call and book an appointment with one of our leasing agents today. If you are looking for the ultimate in luxury and maintenance-free apartment living in Austin, Texas, come home to Wilshire West Apartment Homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Josephine have any available units?
The Josephine has 24 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Josephine have?
Some of The Josephine's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Josephine currently offering any rent specials?
The Josephine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Josephine pet-friendly?
Yes, The Josephine is pet friendly.
Does The Josephine offer parking?
Yes, The Josephine offers parking.
Does The Josephine have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Josephine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Josephine have a pool?
Yes, The Josephine has a pool.
Does The Josephine have accessible units?
No, The Josephine does not have accessible units.
Does The Josephine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Josephine has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin