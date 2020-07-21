All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:32 AM

The Grove Apartments

3707 Manchaca Rd · (404) 620-3539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3707 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 117 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,115

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 181 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,210

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 269 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,245

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 187 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 940 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
community garden
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
Discover urban living in the heart of 78704 at The Grove! The Grove Apartments are surrounded by a variety of restaurants, shops and is minutes from St. Edwards University. Enjoy quality living and excellent service with our professional management team and our quick serving maintenance team. The Grove Apartments feature towering trees, large one- and two-bedroom floorplans, and is perfectly located near the Greenbelt on Manchaca Road. Call us today for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-$750
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $40/month. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grove Apartments have any available units?
The Grove Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grove Apartments have?
Some of The Grove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Grove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Grove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Grove Apartments offers parking.
Does The Grove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Grove Apartments has a pool.
Does The Grove Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Grove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Grove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
