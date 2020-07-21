Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning furnished hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport community garden courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access package receiving pet friendly car charging clubhouse

Discover urban living in the heart of 78704 at The Grove! The Grove Apartments are surrounded by a variety of restaurants, shops and is minutes from St. Edwards University. Enjoy quality living and excellent service with our professional management team and our quick serving maintenance team. The Grove Apartments feature towering trees, large one- and two-bedroom floorplans, and is perfectly located near the Greenbelt on Manchaca Road. Call us today for your personal tour!