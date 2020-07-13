The Davis SoCo

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage business center coffee bar community garden courtyard internet cafe doorman fire pit game room green community on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving wine room

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Hang out. Have fun. Live in a luxurious, high end home and enjoy the cool vibe of our friendly community. Situated in the beating heart of Austin on South Congress Avenue, we're located in a hip, eclectic neighborhood where you can walk to unique restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment. Our one and two bedroom homes are chic and modern, with upgraded features and fresh design. Embrace an elevated lifestyle with resort-inspired amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Feel the dynamic energy of the city. Connect with the culture. Come home to our one-of-a-kind Austin apartments.