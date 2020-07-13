All apartments in Austin
Find more places like The Davis SoCo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
The Davis SoCo
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 PM

The Davis SoCo

Open Now until 6pm
3809 S Congress Ave · (512) 233-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1,000 off 1 bedrooms & $1,500 off 2 bedrooms on your 1st full month!
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
St. Edwards
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3809 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 365 · Avail. now

$1,382

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 436 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,447

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 122 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit L309 · Avail. now

$1,766

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit L209 · Avail. now

$1,806

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit L207 · Avail. now

$1,806

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Davis SoCo.

Amenities

w/d hookup
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
business center
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
internet cafe
doorman
fire pit
game room
green community
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
wine room
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Hang out. Have fun. Live in a luxurious, high end home and enjoy the cool vibe of our friendly community. Situated in the beating heart of Austin on South Congress Avenue, we're located in a hip, eclectic neighborhood where you can walk to unique restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment. Our one and two bedroom homes are chic and modern, with upgraded features and fresh design. Embrace an elevated lifestyle with resort-inspired amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Feel the dynamic energy of the city. Connect with the culture. Come home to our one-of-a-kind Austin apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 Per Pet
fee: $300 Per Pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/Monthly Per Pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds Restrictions
Storage Details: Storage locker: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Davis SoCo have any available units?
The Davis SoCo has 44 units available starting at $1,382 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Davis SoCo have?
Some of The Davis SoCo's amenities include w/d hookup, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Davis SoCo currently offering any rent specials?
The Davis SoCo is offering the following rent specials: $1,000 off 1 bedrooms & $1,500 off 2 bedrooms on your 1st full month!
Is The Davis SoCo pet-friendly?
Yes, The Davis SoCo is pet friendly.
Does The Davis SoCo offer parking?
Yes, The Davis SoCo offers parking.
Does The Davis SoCo have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Davis SoCo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Davis SoCo have a pool?
Yes, The Davis SoCo has a pool.
Does The Davis SoCo have accessible units?
No, The Davis SoCo does not have accessible units.
Does The Davis SoCo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Davis SoCo has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Davis SoCo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
The Salado
2704 Salado St
Austin, TX 78705
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity