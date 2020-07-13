All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

The Club at Summer Valley

744 W William Cannon Dr · (512) 256-6024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

744 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2115 · Avail. Sep 1

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 1065 · Avail. Oct 4

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 3109 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1058 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Unit 1044 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Unit 2041 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Club at Summer Valley.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
Retreat to Club at Summer Valley where South Austin's vibrant culture and comfortable living collide. Our apartments in South Austin, TX, are ready to satisfy a variety of needs and tastes. Our newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes bring the perks of the South Austin community to your doorstep while also keeping you comfortable in your private oasis.

(+more)

Our recently renovated apartments feature refreshed cabinets and countertops, modern black appliances, and cozy wood-burning fireplaces, making Club at Summer Valley apartment homes a bright, airy space filled with natural light. Our apartment homes are designed with your convenience in mind and include spacious walk-in closets, as well as open floor plans. For that extra splash of comfort, each apartment home features a private balcony or patio area. To ensure your utmost relaxation, we have two swimming pools with expansive sundecks, a 24-hour fitness center, community BBQ grills, a coffee lounge with free Wi-Fi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 or $100 non-refundable fee
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (one-time)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview required.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Club at Summer Valley have any available units?
The Club at Summer Valley has 15 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Club at Summer Valley have?
Some of The Club at Summer Valley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Club at Summer Valley currently offering any rent specials?
The Club at Summer Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Club at Summer Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Club at Summer Valley is pet friendly.
Does The Club at Summer Valley offer parking?
Yes, The Club at Summer Valley offers parking.
Does The Club at Summer Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Club at Summer Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Club at Summer Valley have a pool?
Yes, The Club at Summer Valley has a pool.
Does The Club at Summer Valley have accessible units?
No, The Club at Summer Valley does not have accessible units.
Does The Club at Summer Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Club at Summer Valley has units with dishwashers.
