Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard e-payments online portal

Welcome to The 407 in Austin, Texas!

The 407 is a charming boutique style community made up of spacious 1 bedroom homes. This unique property is centrally located on E 38th st and Guadalupe st, conveniently located in the North University and Hyde Park Neighborhoods.



You are just steps away from tons of delicious restaurants and diverse shopping options with a walking score of 89 and a biking score of 99!



This delightful community offers an open courtyard with a grill and bbq seating area, parking included and optional storage rentals.



The 407 floor plans offer tile and/or laminate flooring throughout with central a/c and ceiling fans in the bedroom. Washer and dryer included in every home!