Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher bathtub oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments dog grooming area dog park e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Speedway 38 is a beautiful, boutique-style apartment complex that has been updated inside and out! Perfectly situated at 3704 Speedway, our location could not be betterright in the heart of Hyde Park. If you are looking to live in central Austin, this is the place for you!Conveniently located just minutes from downtown and near major bus lines for commuters and the UT Shuttle Bus for students, you will love being able to walk to local restaurants, shopping, fitness and entertainment choices.At the center of our pet-friendly community is a Zen-style, communal courtyard offering a relaxing vibe for when you come home after a busy day. On-site laundry facilities are available 24 hours a day, so you can take care of your laundry at your convenience. On-site parking is available.Choose from one or two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 521-837 square feet of comfortable living space. Inside each home, you will find designer touches, such as wood-style flooring throughout, oversized closets, extra storage space, vaulted ceilings on the second floor, updated fixtures, ceiling fans, and gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances. Washer/dryers are available in some units.Speedway 38 is professionally managed, and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing excellent resident service to make your life easy and carefree. Whether you are a student or a professional, its the perfect place to call home. Book a tour today!