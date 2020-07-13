All apartments in Austin
Speedway 38
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:59 PM

Speedway 38

3704 Speedway · (512) 817-1352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3704 Speedway, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,135

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Speedway 38.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Speedway 38 is a beautiful, boutique-style apartment complex that has been updated inside and out! Perfectly situated at 3704 Speedway, our location could not be betterright in the heart of Hyde Park. If you are looking to live in central Austin, this is the place for you!Conveniently located just minutes from downtown and near major bus lines for commuters and the UT Shuttle Bus for students, you will love being able to walk to local restaurants, shopping, fitness and entertainment choices.At the center of our pet-friendly community is a Zen-style, communal courtyard offering a relaxing vibe for when you come home after a busy day. On-site laundry facilities are available 24 hours a day, so you can take care of your laundry at your convenience. On-site parking is available.Choose from one or two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 521-837 square feet of comfortable living space. Inside each home, you will find designer touches, such as wood-style flooring throughout, oversized closets, extra storage space, vaulted ceilings on the second floor, updated fixtures, ceiling fans, and gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances. Washer/dryers are available in some units.Speedway 38 is professionally managed, and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing excellent resident service to make your life easy and carefree. Whether you are a student or a professional, its the perfect place to call home. Book a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bdrm $500, 2 bdrm $700
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required or included in rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: One permit per lease holder.
Parking Details: Permit Parking - one permit per lease holder.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Speedway 38 have any available units?
Speedway 38 has 2 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Speedway 38 have?
Some of Speedway 38's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Speedway 38 currently offering any rent specials?
Speedway 38 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Speedway 38 pet-friendly?
Yes, Speedway 38 is pet friendly.
Does Speedway 38 offer parking?
Yes, Speedway 38 offers parking.
Does Speedway 38 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Speedway 38 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Speedway 38 have a pool?
No, Speedway 38 does not have a pool.
Does Speedway 38 have accessible units?
No, Speedway 38 does not have accessible units.
Does Speedway 38 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Speedway 38 has units with dishwashers.
