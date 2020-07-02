Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Spanish Trails is a completely remodeled, modern, pet-friendly community in the heart of Hyde Park. Choose from one, two and three-bedroom, newly renovated apartment homes ranging from 491 to 878 square feet of charming living space. Fresh paint, new lighting, renovated gourmet kitchens and bathrooms are just a few of the many interior updates. Ground-floor apartments feature gorgeous stained concrete floors, and second floor units have oak hardwood flooring throughout. Youll have plenty of storage with large walk-in closets and ample cabinet space. Our bedrooms are spacious and the living areas feature a colorful accent wall. Stay connected and plugged in with high-speed Internet access.Exterior updates to our gated-access community include new landscaping, fencing and ultra modern paint. Take a refreshing dip in our art-deco pool. Or, simply relax at the end of the day in one of our two, Zen community areas with soothing fountains. Our, 24-hour, free on-site laundry facility gives you the luxury of doing wash at your convenience and saves you money! With on-site parking and bike storage, life is easy at Spanish Trails.Conveniently located at 4520 Bennett Avenue in Austin near the Hancock Shopping Center, our pet-friendly community is within walking distance to Tysons Tacos, Mrs. Johnsons Donuts, Eastside Pies, Home Slice, and all the funky shops on North Loop. Commuters will love the short walk to catch the MetroRail. Students will love how close the walk is to grab the UT Campus Shuttle and how accessible the ACC Highland campus is.Spanish Trails is professionally managed, and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing excellent resident service to make your life easy and carefree. Whether you are a student or a professional, its the perfect place to call home. Book a tour today!