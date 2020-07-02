All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Spanish Trails

4520 Bennett Avenue · (512) 270-6324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4520 Bennett Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spanish Trails.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Spanish Trails is a completely remodeled, modern, pet-friendly community in the heart of Hyde Park. Choose from one, two and three-bedroom, newly renovated apartment homes ranging from 491 to 878 square feet of charming living space. Fresh paint, new lighting, renovated gourmet kitchens and bathrooms are just a few of the many interior updates. Ground-floor apartments feature gorgeous stained concrete floors, and second floor units have oak hardwood flooring throughout. Youll have plenty of storage with large walk-in closets and ample cabinet space. Our bedrooms are spacious and the living areas feature a colorful accent wall. Stay connected and plugged in with high-speed Internet access.Exterior updates to our gated-access community include new landscaping, fencing and ultra modern paint. Take a refreshing dip in our art-deco pool. Or, simply relax at the end of the day in one of our two, Zen community areas with soothing fountains. Our, 24-hour, free on-site laundry facility gives you the luxury of doing wash at your convenience and saves you money! With on-site parking and bike storage, life is easy at Spanish Trails.Conveniently located at 4520 Bennett Avenue in Austin near the Hancock Shopping Center, our pet-friendly community is within walking distance to Tysons Tacos, Mrs. Johnsons Donuts, Eastside Pies, Home Slice, and all the funky shops on North Loop. Commuters will love the short walk to catch the MetroRail. Students will love how close the walk is to grab the UT Campus Shuttle and how accessible the ACC Highland campus is.Spanish Trails is professionally managed, and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing excellent resident service to make your life easy and carefree. Whether you are a student or a professional, its the perfect place to call home. Book a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bdrm $500, 2 bdrm $700, 3 bdrm $900
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required or included in rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: On a case by case basis
Parking Details: Permit Parking - One permit per lease holder.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Spanish Trails have any available units?
Spanish Trails doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Spanish Trails have?
Some of Spanish Trails's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spanish Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Spanish Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spanish Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Spanish Trails is pet friendly.
Does Spanish Trails offer parking?
Yes, Spanish Trails offers parking.
Does Spanish Trails have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spanish Trails does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spanish Trails have a pool?
Yes, Spanish Trails has a pool.
Does Spanish Trails have accessible units?
Yes, Spanish Trails has accessible units.
Does Spanish Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spanish Trails has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

