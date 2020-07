Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court dog park internet access

Welcome to The Social, the premier apartments in Austin, Texas. Our stylish property offers spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that set the gold standard of modern community living. From your home's newly remodeled interior and contemporary layout to the endless benefits found throughout our grounds, you can always come home to comfort as a resident at The Social. Two resort-style swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness center, and a resident cyber station and Wi-Fi hot spot are just a few of the outstanding amenities readily available to you whenever you desire, and with enriching features like controlled gate access, a resident recycling program, and a convenient locale close to Downtown Austin, The Social has it all.



Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.